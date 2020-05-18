Owner finds 2 puppies killed at Transylvania Co. kennel, deputies investigating

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TRANSYLVANIA CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty after two puppies were found dead at a Transylvania County kennel.

According to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of Kingdom Kennels found the puppies dead Monday morning.

Investigators said one of the dogs appeared to have been decapitated while the other had puncture wounds.

Deputies say they do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3168.

