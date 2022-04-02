LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A package from 1989 was found in Laurens Saturday then destroyed South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to the Laurens Police Department, Saturday the package was discovered containing an unknown substance in a storage shed on Clemson Street.

The package was apparently in the storage shed since around 1989 and was found by family members clearing the shed after a recent death in the family, LPD said.

Officers said the package was recovered by SLED and destroyed off site.