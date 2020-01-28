Pacolet group needs money to finish building Veterans Memorial Park

PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – A Veterans Memorial Park in Pacolet, planned three years ago, is still not finished.

The group who spearheaded its construction is now asking for help.

“The military contributions that have been made here in Pacolet are outstanding,” President of the Pacolet Lions Club, Billy Gossett, said.

Billy Gossett is a lifelong resident of Pacolet, and one thing he’s learned about his hometown is that a lot of his neighbors have served our country, including his friend, Billy Spencer.

“From 1957-1963 in the National Guard, and I did active duty for six months,” Billy Spencer said.

That’s why Gossett and Spencer, along with others from the Pacolet Lions Club, decided a veterans park would be a great addition to their town.

“We’re hoping that we are able to recognize those people that need to be recognized,” Gossett said. “Some served and gave all, gave their lives. Some gave many years of service.”

“Some who served in World War II are still in this area and we’d just love to recognize them,” Spencer added.

The park is something they told 7 News is long-overdue.

“We’ve had several who’ve gone on and wanted a veteran’s park in the past,” Spencer said.

The Pacolet Lions Club started building the park about three years ago.

Spartanburg County School District 3 owns the land the park sits on, and they are allowing it to be used free of charge; but the Lions Club has been relying solely on donations from the public for everything else, and with a lack of funding, the project is at a standstill.

“We are anxious to get this thing finished,” Gossett said.

“We didn’t think it’d take this long,” Spencer added.

Gossett told 7 News they have four major things left to add: landscaping, granite benches, plaques to recognize donors, and walkways with memorial bricks honoring veterans.

“People can actually buy bricks and have names engraved and so forth, as a living legacy,” Gossett said.

But all of these things come with a price.

“In order to finish, we estimate probably $20,000, and we’d love for somebody to come write that check,” Gossett said.

The Pacolet Lions Club told 7 News their goal is to have the park completed before Memorial Day, so that they can host an event there.

If you’d like to donate to help get this park finished up, you can go by the club, located at 150 N Highway 150 in Pacolet, or mail them at P.O. Box 127, Pacolet, SC 29372.