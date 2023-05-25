PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pacolet man has been arrested in connection with the burglary and arson of a church.

On May 14, Montgomery Memorial Methodist Church in Pacolet was burglarized and set on fire. The incident caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages and left the church’s worshipers with no place to gather.

The Pacolet Police Department said on Thursday it had arrested Jeffrey Boyd Sizemore, a 54 year old Pacolet native in connection with the burglary and arson. He has been charged with arson in the second degree and burglary in the second degree.

“We hope that this arrest will help our community begin to heal and will help the members of Montgomery Memorial Methodist Church have some closure and peace.” Said Pacolet Police Chief Joseph Hawes.