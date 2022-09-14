PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pacolet police chief has resigned and the Town of Pacolet has released a statement about this “time of turbulence.”

According to the Town of Pacolet, it was made aware on Sept. 1 of the imminent resignation of several Pacolet Police Department Officers including, but not limited to, Police Chief John Alexander, a Lieutenant and others.

Chief Alexander said, “six officers total, one turned in a notice and left a week ago, two reserves have already resigned. Myself, my lieutenant and one other are resigning today. The police clerk resigned two weeks ago.”

When assessing the situation, town officials notified the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and asked for its assistance during the time. The sheriff’s office agreed to provide equal coverage in the area.

“Citizens of the Town of Pacolet should expect and rightfully deserve continuous coverage and access to quality law enforcement professionals,” Mayor Ned Camby said.

Chief Alexander is expected to read his statement at 5 p.m.

