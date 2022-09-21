Timothy Wayne Williams, Jr. (From: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – An officer with the Pacolet Police Department was arrested Wednesday and charged with misconduct in office.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 30-year-old Timothy Wayne Williams, Jr. of Pacolet.

According to warrants, Williams improperly obtained information from a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office database along with a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles database.

The warrants stated that Williams then provided that information to a person who was later arrested in charges of receiving stolen goods in November 2021.

Investigators from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office seized the suspect’s phone and later found messages between the suspect and Williams.

Williams was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.