Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) Today seniors and their families are welcomed to visit the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium to learn more about resources for seniors and different needs they may have as they age.

There is free parking at the Spartanburg Memorial auditorium and the event runs from one to four in the

afternoon.





Seniors can speak to representatives from assisted-living facilities, insurance companies, medical and financial assistance companies.

The event is free and you don’t need to sign up ahead of time.

To find out more information visit

srhelpsc.com

