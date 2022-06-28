CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers released their training camp schedule on Tuesday. The camp will be held at Wofford College starting in late July.

While the team will report to training camp on July 26, the first practice will take place at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

Attendance at the practices is free and open to the public.

Saturday, July 30 will be the Panthers’ annual ‘Back Together Saturday’ event with an evening practice at Gibbs Stadium beginning at 7 p.m. The event features a practice as well as entertainment and interactive activities for fans. Click the link below for the fill practice schedule.

Complete Panthers training camp schedule

Training camp will include 12 total public practices with the team concluding camp on Wednesday, August 10.

To find out more about the Panthers training camp, click here.