SPARTANBURG, S.C. – If you’ve been downtown Spartanburg recently, you might have noticed a lot of people walking around wearing Carolina Panthers jerseys.

That’s because the Panthers training camp is in full swing, and the crowds at Wofford College have transformed into a sea of black, silver, and blue. But if you start talking to folks in the stands you’ll soon realize that many are from out of town.

“I am traveling all the way from Los Angeles, California,” Panthers fan, Andrew Williams, said.

Jason Hill, another fan, drove to Spartanburg from Gainesville Florida.

“I drove seven hours to see the Panthers to bring my son up here and hoping to get some autographs,” Hill said.

Once the fun is over, it’s not just the players that worked up an appetite in the South Carolina heat.

“We were thinking about tacos, Willy Tacos,” Panthers fan, Darren McBride said.

Another fan of the Panthers, Brie Udo, said when they are not at practice they are dining at a local favorite.

“We love The Beacon, so good they have the best burgers and it’s all local,” Udo said.

For dessert, some training camp-goers end up at Hub City Scoops. Team lead Ashton Threadgill said the camp is so rooted into city that every year they personalize their menu for it.

“The Panthers’ training camp is a big thing around here. We actually have a special menu item that’s Panthers themed right now, we have seen a lot of extra business, people with Panthers shirts coming in from the practices,” said Threadgill. “We had some Panther cones and stuff, but we already ran out because they were so popular, and like Panthers milkshake, Panthers sundaes and stuff like that have been doing really good.”

Christopher George with the City of Spartanburg said a lot of local spots see an uptick in business whenever the Panthers are in town.

“(Panthers fans) often spend some time in downtown Spartanburg whether it’s just hanging out, getting a little shopping done, more often than not, enjoying some meals,” said George. “It’s always a big impact for our restaurants. A lot of them run Panthers specials for Panthers fans.”