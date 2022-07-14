SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Five locations of the Papa John’s restaurants in Spartanburg County are sponsoring a fundraiser Thursday for the family of Deputy Austin Aldridge.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, one hundred percent of the profits from all five restaurants will be donated to the Aldridge family.
Deputies said customers that wish to participate must use the code HERO when placing their order. The locations participating are as follows:
- 2799 Reidville Road, Spartanburg
- 3906 Highway 9, Boiling Springs
- 12165 Greenville Highway, Lyman
- 1948 East Main Street, Spartanburg
- 1311 West Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greer
Restaurants are accepting donations from the time the establishments open until close.