SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Five locations of the Papa John’s restaurants in Spartanburg County are sponsoring a fundraiser Thursday for the family of Deputy Austin Aldridge.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, one hundred percent of the profits from all five restaurants will be donated to the Aldridge family.

Deputies said customers that wish to participate must use the code HERO when placing their order. The locations participating are as follows:

2799 Reidville Road, Spartanburg

3906 Highway 9, Boiling Springs

12165 Greenville Highway, Lyman

1948 East Main Street, Spartanburg

1311 West Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greer

Restaurants are accepting donations from the time the establishments open until close.