CANTON, N.C. (WSPA) – One of the largest employers in Haywood County announced plans Monday to close their paper mill in Canton.

As part of a restructuring of their beverage merchandising business, Pactiv Evergreen announced they will shut down their mill in Canton in the second quarter of 2023.

The company said in a news release that they will “explore strategic alternatives” for their facility in Waynesville.

“The company recognizes the impact this will have on our colleagues and is committed to supporting impacted employees throughout this transition,” said Beth Kelly, communications director for Pactiv Evergreen. “We will provide severance benefits and offer outplacement services and other support to help impacted employees pursue new opportunities.”

The company also announced the closure of a facility in Ohio.

Combined, the closures will result in the elimination of 1,300 jobs.

The company currently employs more than 1,000 people in Haywood County, according to the Haywood County Chamber of Commerce.