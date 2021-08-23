Pardee UNC Health Care to require vaccines for all staff

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Pardee UNC Health Care said Monday that all employees will now be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Pardee Hospital and other Pardee UNC Health Care employees will have until November 12 to comply with the rule or submit a request for medical or religious exemption.

The policy change comes following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all people 16 and older.

“We consulted with our clinical and Medical Staff leadership, reviewed the FDA approval and factored in the growing number of cases impacting our hospital to reach the conclusion that it is in the best interest of our organization and our community to require vaccines for all employees,” said Pardee UNC Health Care president and CEO James Kirby, II.