Pardee UNC Health Care to require vaccines for all staff

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Pardee UNC Health Care said Monday that all employees will now be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Pardee Hospital and other Pardee UNC Health Care employees will have until November 12 to comply with the rule or submit a request for medical or religious exemption.
The policy change comes following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all people 16 and older.
“We consulted with our clinical and Medical Staff leadership, reviewed the FDA approval and factored in the growing number of cases impacting our hospital to reach the conclusion that it is in the best interest of our organization and our community to require vaccines for all employees,” said Pardee UNC Health Care president and CEO James Kirby, II.