Parents of crash victims from Travelers Rest speak on the lives of their sons

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA)- Two 16-year-old boys, Canyon Dason Carter and Caleb Lowell, died after a crash on September 26 in Travelers Rest.

After speaking with the mother of Canyon and the father of Caleb, 7 News learned the two were best friends and beloved in the tight knit Travelers Rest community.

Both Canyon and Caleb were just getting started in life. According to the Canyon’s mom the two were inseparable.

She said they spent birthdays together and played football together.

Christie Mull described her son as a gentle giant. He was an offensive lineman for Travelers Rest High School, but before his death the coach told him he might not get to play much because he was too gentle.

Caleb’s dad Cody Lowell said his son was always the first to help the underdog.

Both say the world won’t be the same without them.

Spokesperson for Greenville County Schools Tim Waller said he was devastated to hear this news.

“When we find out from the coroner or local law enforcement that one of our students or one or more of our students has lost their life or been harmed or injured in any way, that’s the worst possible news,” Waller said.

He says he hopes Travelers Rest High School can take tragedy and turn it into a way to become unified.

“Literally anyone that has any connection to the school is affected,” Waller said. “In sort of a tragic way, this always brings these groups of people together, it makes them closer, or it reminds everyone how close they already were.”

Mull said Traveler’s Rest was a huge part of Canyon’s life. People at school would often braid his long, red hair.

Now his hair is being donated to Locks of Love.

Canyon’s mom said her son also got his license just two weeks before the crash and decided to become an organ donor. His donation could save up to 8 lives.

A service for Caleb Lowell will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Westview Memorial Hall.

Canyon’s mom says she is still working out the details of Canyon’s service, but it’s likely that it will take place on the Travelers Rest High School football field in honor of his love for the game.