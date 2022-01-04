Parents react to stricter code of conduct at Union Co. middle schools

UNION CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The stricter code of conduct began for middle school students in Union County on Tuesday. Parents 7NEWS spoke with say they think this stricter code of conduct is a good idea.

They say all they want to see is safe environment and kids taking responsibility for their actions.

“I think it’s a good idea, that maybe kids will think before they fight,” said Ashley, a parent.

Union County Middle Schoolers who fight will now face 5 days of suspension and may be charged with assault, just like the high schoolers.

“I think it’s good to start implementing it in middle school and maybe it will help them do better in high school,” said parent Chelshe Whittenburg.

But, the school says, not every child will be suspended and charged. For example, in cases of self defense.



“It’ll be a good idea for the kids who are doing the bad things, who are mistreating other kids who are, who look different, who are less fortunate, or who are special needs,” said Whittenburg.

Chelshe Whittenburg has three children in Union County schools. She says she thinks getting charged with assault could be an eye opener for some kids.

“Once you get older and get 18, it’s a different ballpark. So, to sit in front of a family court judge, I think that will show them how it is once you get older. So, maybe it will take them on a different path,” she said.

Ashley, who asked not to be identified, has a child at one of the middle schools. She says her son was involved in a fight in November. She says, he was attacked.

“Seeing somebody attack your child like that and there’s nothing you can do, it’s really upsetting,” she said.

She says her son is now doing virtual learning.

“I hated that we had to take him out from his friends and for him to be able to be around people. Because now, he’s at home all the time,” said Ashley.

Ashely says this new policy might make them feel better sending him back to the classroom for high school.

“It does make me feel better, hopefully, he will be safer once he gets to high school,” she said.

Officials with the school say their goal is to have a safe environment for every child that walks through their doors.

The stricter code also says if a student repeats the behavior, they will be suspended for 10 days, recommended for expulsion and charged with assault.

