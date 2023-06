LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said that Little River Park is now closed due to heavy rain and flooding in the area.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area of E. Main St. near Little River Park. Officers said that the area is flooded and is a hazard to drivers.

According to officers, they are out placing barricades in the area to divert traffic and secure the area.

