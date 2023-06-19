Duncan, S.C. (WSPA) – Park Hop is a free, app-based scavenger hunt that takes kids and families to 25 different parks across Greenville and Spartanburg Counties.

The more parks you go to, the more clues you answer, the more prizes you’ll get at the end of the summer, which is why families are excited to participate for the last decade.

It runs through Saturday, August 12th and it’s a collaborative effort between 9 local parks and recreation agencies and several community partners.

Tyger River Park – Tuesday, June 27th

City Center Park in Mauldin – Friday, July 14th

Kids Planet in Greer – Friday, August 4th

There will be a playground party at the end of the summer in Greenville to give out prizes.

Download the app for free with Apple and Android through the app store. You can also get a translation for the app scavenger hunt in Spanish.