SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers have announced that they are now reducing search efforts for Gordon Kaye, a missing hiker that was last seen on April 23rd.

Park rangers said that Gordan Kaye, of Tampa, Florida was last seen near a backcountry campsite in the Deep Creek area.

The search will continue with fewer people assigned to the team. As of now, 288 people from 51 agencies and four states have helped with the search. This week, around 10 searchers per day will continue efforts by foot, on horseback, and with dog teams.

According to park rangers, the search area is steep, slippery, and covered in dense vegetation. rangers are also using drones where there is dense vegetation.

Kaye is described as a 69-year-old white male, with brown hair and blue eyes. Kaye is 5’10” tall and weighs 200 plus pounds. Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Gordon Kaye to please call the park dispatch center at 865-436-1230 or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.