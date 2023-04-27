Parking available for events at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium has issued a traffic and parking alert ahead of multiple events happening in the downtown Spartanburg area on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium will host the Billy Idol concert in the theater and the Dorman High School prom in The Hall.

“The parking lots located behind the Auditorium would normally be available for theatergoers

to park, but those lots will be reserved for the Dorman event,” stated Auditorium CEO Roger

Newton.

The lots adjacent to the auditorium, including the Spartanburg County lot across the street and the parking lot at Wofford’s football stadium are available for Billy Idol fans.

The auditorium will provide complimentary shuttles from Wofford’s football stadium to the auditorium.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. but the doors will open at 6 p.m.