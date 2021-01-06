Parts of N.C. getting ready for winter storm

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- Winter weather is coming.

Preparations are underway in North Carolina for snow later this week.

Gallons of brine were sprayed on roads Wednesday for the white powder expected to touch ground Thursday and Friday.

Thee biggest warning for folks that are going to see the snow, are the road conditions.

Judy Jackson says she’ll be staying inside, “I’ve had experiences out on the black ice and everything, and not good ones.”

Other people in Ashville, like Heath White, say this is nothing new.

“It’s common sense just stay at home and if you don’t have to go anywhere. We’ve got a lot of practice in the last year of doing that,” White said.

Starting Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing with more than 500 tons of salt, loads of brine, and 35 snow trucks.

Buncombe County Maintenance Engineer, Chad Young is urging folks to stay home if they can.

“With the temperature hovering around freezing, the roads may be alright at first, but the bridges, overpasses, they have the potential to ice over.” Young said.

Young says the most dangerous parts of the roads are going to be the shaded and steep areas.

If you reach a point where it’s too dangerous to continue driving, pull over or turn around.

However, if you have to get on the roads, “Basically plan ahead. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Let somebody know the route you’re taking, that way if you don’t show up they know where to start looking. Allow plenty of following distance.” Young said.

They’re asking folks to think ahead about anything they may need, like groceries, while staying inside, saying it’s important to get those items before snow and ice are on the roads.