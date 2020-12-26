Parts of North Carolina see a white Christmas

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- Asheville was a winter wonderland Christmas day, the most snow the city has seen this season.

On Christmas Eve, one to three inches fell in the area.

Folks downtown enjoyed the snow, some we talked to even drove hours to experience this white Christmas.

Carla Hoyos and Edwin Gonzalez took a chance, just hoping they would see snow on Christmas, and drove 11 hours to Asheville from Miami, Florida.

They ended up in the right place, because that’s exactly what happened.

This is just their second time ever seeing the ground covered in white.

They said being in snowy Asheville has made their holiday.

“We came, we got to the hotel, and when we saw the window we were like oh my gosh it’s snowing, I was actually like oh my gosh I want to cry,” Hoyos said.

“You want to walk all over it and play with it,” Gonzalez said. “We actually have a snowman over there, it’s a small one over there. We never get to do this, so the first thing we want to do is just play with it and enjoy it and throw snowballs at each other.”

Two brothers also made the drive to see snow.

It wasn’t 11 hours, but Frederick and Benjamin Lindsey say it puts them in the Christmas spirit.

“It feels great to have snow and ice under foot again, we’re both from Kansas and lived in Germany for awhile so it feels good to just have a white Christmas for once in a couple years,” Benjamin Lindsey said.

Frederick Lindsey said, “It was really good to have snow come down last night, it really feels like Christmas with the snow here.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation did report several wrecks on I-26 Christmas morning.

They are cautioning people to be aware of black ice.