Parts of Upstate have long road to recovery after week of storms

MARIETTA, S.C. (WSPA)- The storms that swept through the Upstate this week left behind some significant damage. For some, it was more costly than others.

Wet Knot Farms is a dream come true for the Harding family.

“We’re just really passionate about healthy food, good eating,” Owner Ian Harding said.

Growing all kinds of produce, from fresh vegetables, to tulips, Harding said, “Just trying to brighten people’s lives that way and give them some healthy options.”

They put their heart and soul into feeding the Upstate, but disaster struck their farm this week when torrential downpours and high winds flooded their land.

“In the afternoon and evening, those bands of heavy heavy rain, like especially when the ground is already wet,” Harding said. “There’s nowhere for it to go except for out of the river.”

It killed a majority of their crops.

Harding adding, “It’s definitely disruptive, because the food stuff, everything that went under we have to cut and toss for food safety.”

Saying it’s thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Luckily, not everything was a loss.

“Most of the flowers were salvageable,” Rachel Harding said.

Both Rachel and Ian Hardin saying the road to recovery will be a long one, “Last year when we flooded it was 60 days to replant, so we’ll do that this year, and it’s painful.”

However, there is hope on the horizon for Wet Knot Farms.

After the flooding happened the owners say the upstate immediately came to their rescue starting a GoFundMe to help with the cost of damage. Also, Monday another local farm is coming out and spending the day here to help them clean up.