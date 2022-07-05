ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Iva man died Monday after the vehicle he was in was struck by another vehicle being pursued by law enforcement, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said.

The coroner’s office said the collision happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday night on Highway 81 South.

The victim was identified as Joseph Francis Garnder, 72, of Iva.

The coroner’s office said Gardner was the passenger of a vehicle traveling north on Highway 81 when another vehicle, being pursued by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Iva Police Department, crashed into the rear.

Gardner was airlifted to a nearby hospital and succumbed to his injuries around 4:47 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.