5-year-old dies days after crash on I-385 on-ramp near Simpsonville

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A 5-year-old girl has died from her injuries days after a crash on an interstate on-ramp near Simpsonville.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the ramp from Harrison Bridge Road to Interstate 385 southbound on February 1 at around 3:00pm.

Troopers said a car crashed into a trailer pulled by a pickup truck which was also on the ramp.

Both the driver and the passenger in the car were taken to the hospital where the passenger later died from her injuries early Thursday morning.

The Greenville County Coroner identified the victim as 5-year-old Aylssa McMorris of Laurens.

