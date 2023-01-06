LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Thursday night in Laurens County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 26 East before 9 p.m.

Troopers said a Subaru was traveling east when it came into contact with an Astro van going in the same direction.

The Subaru went off the right side of the interstate and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The passenger died.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not identified the passenger at this time.