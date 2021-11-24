Passenger dies in crash on Old Pelzer Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A crash killed a passenger who was riding in the bed of a pickup truck Wednesday evening in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the corner of Old Pelzer Road and Estes Plant Road around 7:18 p.m.

Troopers said a pickup truck was driving on Estes Plant Road when it ran a stop sign and was hit by a vehicle driving on Old Pelzer Road.

A person riding in the bed of the pickup truck was thrown from the vehicle and died from their injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

Another passenger in the truck and the driver of the other vehicle were injured in the crash.

Highway Patrol said the 17-year-old driver of the pickup truck was charged with disregarding a stop sign.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

