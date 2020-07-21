Passenger dies weeks after Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A passenger injured in a June crash in Greenville County has died from their injuries, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on South Washington Avenue at South Florida Avenue around 11:30am on June 25.

Troopers said a vehicle attempted to turn left on to South Washington Avenue from Florida Avenue and struck another vehicle.

A passenger in the vehicle which was struck was injured and taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they died Monday.

Neither of the drivers was hurt in the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.