PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A passenger died Tuesday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Easley.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on Secondary Highway 192 near Grant Valley Road.

Troopers said three people in a Chevrolet Malibu were traveling west when one of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle and hit by another.

The passenger died at the scene.

There are no details about the other vehicle involved in the crash, according to troopers.

The Pickens County Coroner’s has not identified the passenger at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the SCHP.