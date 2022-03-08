GREER, SC (WSPA) – A power outage was reported Tuesday morning at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

According to officials with GSP Airport, the passenger terminal lost power around 5:30 a.m.

Power has since been restored to parts of the terminal.

Airport officials said the airfield remained open and they were able to continue with flight operations.

Passengers are still able to check-in for their flights and pass through the TSA checkpoint.

Some delays were reported for departing flights out of GSP Airport.

Officials encouraged passengers to check on their flight’s status with the airline.

Duke Energy reported an outage in the area and said they expect power to be restored by 10:00 a.m.