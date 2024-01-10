GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Patients are continuing to feel the pain as Prisma Health and United Health Care continue to negotiate and agreement.

As of January 1, United Health Care customers were considered out-of-network at Prisma Health providers. The change in status came as the two companies failed to reach an agreement to keep United in Prisma’s network.

The two companies have been in contract negotiations for months, but were not able to come to an agreement by Dec. 31. The two companies have been pointing fingers at each other for the failure to reach an agreement.

The sticking point has been how much United Healthcare reimburses Prisma for its services.

Some United Health Care customers seeking services at Prisma spoke to 7NEWS on Wednesday; They said they were being asked for payment up front before getting those procedures done.

Prisma confirmed they were asking for payment up front, but claimed the price does come at a discount. Prisma also said it cannot process out-of-network claims and copays, a claim United Health Care (UHC) disputes.

UHC said in 2023 Prisma ran rural health centers which were previously out-of-network and still processed claims for services.

In a statement to 7NEWS, Prisma Health outlined things patients can do, including switching insurance plans to one that includes Prisma Health or finding providers in their network who can provide them services.

You can read statements from both companies below.

As of Jan. 1, UnitedHealthcare (UHC) has placed Prisma Health as out-of-network for its health plan members, including Medicare Advantage. We remain at the negotiating table and ask that UnitedHealthcare provide a reasonable proposal that would quickly reinstall Prisma Health as an in-network option. As an out-of-network provider, Prisma Health has no ability to file claims or collect copays for patients with UHC insurance. Because of this, we are contacting each patient with UHC insurance who has an appointment at Prisma Health in 2024 to discuss their options, which include: switching to a health insurance plan that includes Prisma Health

seeking services from in-network providers

applying for continuity of care benefits through UHC (if eligible)

providing an advance payment reflecting a self-pay discount, or

cancelling their appointment. Unfortunately, UHC’s refusal to contract with Prisma Health on reasonable terms leaves their health plan members with only these options. We are extending a self-pay discount to patients who are now out of network with UHC. Prisma Health has been able to come to agreements with all other major insurance companies negotiated with during the past year, which recognize the increased costs that Prisma Health has incurred – all except UHC. This is just more evidence that Prisma Health is being reasonable, but UHC is not. NOTE: This does not apply to patients who have Original Medicare with UnitedHealthcare supplemental plans For more information, patients with questions can visit our informational page,

https://prismahealth.org/unitedhealth or call our Patient Contact Center at 864-455-9981, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Prisma Health to 7NEWS