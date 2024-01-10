GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Patients are continuing to feel the pain as Prisma Health and United Health Care continue to negotiate and agreement.
As of January 1, United Health Care customers were considered out-of-network at Prisma Health providers. The change in status came as the two companies failed to reach an agreement to keep United in Prisma’s network.
The two companies have been in contract negotiations for months, but were not able to come to an agreement by Dec. 31. The two companies have been pointing fingers at each other for the failure to reach an agreement.
The sticking point has been how much United Healthcare reimburses Prisma for its services.
Some United Health Care customers seeking services at Prisma spoke to 7NEWS on Wednesday; They said they were being asked for payment up front before getting those procedures done.
Prisma confirmed they were asking for payment up front, but claimed the price does come at a discount. Prisma also said it cannot process out-of-network claims and copays, a claim United Health Care (UHC) disputes.
UHC said in 2023 Prisma ran rural health centers which were previously out-of-network and still processed claims for services.
In a statement to 7NEWS, Prisma Health outlined things patients can do, including switching insurance plans to one that includes Prisma Health or finding providers in their network who can provide them services.
You can read statements from both companies below.
As of Jan. 1, UnitedHealthcare (UHC) has placed Prisma Health as out-of-network for its health plan members, including Medicare Advantage. We remain at the negotiating table and ask that UnitedHealthcare provide a reasonable proposal that would quickly reinstall Prisma Health as an in-network option.
As an out-of-network provider, Prisma Health has no ability to file claims or collect copays for patients with UHC insurance. Because of this, we are contacting each patient with UHC insurance who has an appointment at Prisma Health in 2024 to discuss their options, which include:
- switching to a health insurance plan that includes Prisma Health
- seeking services from in-network providers
- applying for continuity of care benefits through UHC (if eligible)
- providing an advance payment reflecting a self-pay discount, or
- cancelling their appointment.
Unfortunately, UHC’s refusal to contract with Prisma Health on reasonable terms leaves their health plan members with only these options.
We are extending a self-pay discount to patients who are now out of network with UHC.
Prisma Health has been able to come to agreements with all other major insurance companies negotiated with during the past year, which recognize the increased costs that Prisma Health has incurred – all except UHC. This is just more evidence that Prisma Health is being reasonable, but UHC is not.
NOTE: This does not apply to patients who have Original Medicare with UnitedHealthcare supplemental plans
For more information, patients with questions can visit our informational page,Prisma Health to 7NEWS
https://prismahealth.org/unitedhealth or call our Patient Contact Center at 864-455-9981, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
It’s unfortunate to learn that Prisma is communicating its refusal to file out-of-network claims on behalf of our members, forcing patients to pay upfront in order to receive non-emergent services. It is standard practice for out-of-network providers, like Prisma, to submit out-of-network claims on behalf of their patients. We believe this is just another tactic by Prisma designed to unnecessarily place South Carolinians in the middle of our negotiation. We will process out-of-network claims in accordance with the member’s benefit plan and reimburse Prisma for the care provided. UnitedHealthcare members who encounter this issue with Prisma should contact us at the number on their health plan ID card, and we will assist them with submitting a claim directly to us or finding an in-network provider who will provide the care they deserve.”
Additional information for use:
Prisma has stated it does not have the ability to file out-of-network claims for UnitedHealthcare members receiving services with a Prisma provider. This is false. In fact, Prisma had several rural health clinics that were previously out of network in 2023. Prisma had been submitting out-of-network claims for services received at these facilities, including a significant number this past fall.
· This further illustrates Prisma has the capability to submit out-of-network claims to us, just as all out-of-network providers have the ability to do. We believe them refusing to do so currently is nothing more than a negotiating tactic designed to put the members in the middle of this.
Our members continue to have access to thousands of physicians and numerous hospitals remaining in our network throughout the Greenville and Columbia markets, including but not limited to:
· AnMed Health
· Cannon Memorial Hospital
· Lexington Medical Center
· McLeod Regional Medical Center
· MUSC Columbia Medical Center Downtown
· MUSC Columbia Medical Center Northeast
· Newberry County Memorial Hospital
· Spartanburg Regional
· St. Francis Downtown
· St. Francis Eastside
UnitedHealthcare members who are in the middle of treatment with a Prisma Health provider or those who have a serious acute or chronic condition may be eligible for continuity of care, which allows them to continue receiving covered services for a specified period of time after a hospital or physician leaves our network. A few examples of patients who may qualify include:
· Women who are pregnant
· Patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed cancer, or those currently in active cancer treatment
UnitedHealthcare members should go to the nearest hospital in the event of an emergency. Their care will be covered at the in-network benefit level, regardless of whether the hospital participates in our network.
People enrolled in our Group Retiree PPO plan may still receive care from a Prisma physician or facility as an out-of-network provider, if they are a Medicare-approved provider that accepts the plan. Their share of the cost will be the same as if they were part of the network.
· UnitedHealthcare Group Retiree members are encouraged to speak with their physician to confirm they’ll continue to see them, regardless of their network status.
· Our Medicare Advantage Regional PPO and group National PPO plans give our members the flexibility to see care providers that don’t participate in our network for no additional out-of-pocket cost beyond what they would pay to see a network provider. The reimbursement to care providers that don’t participate in our network is the same as what they receive for treating patients enrolled in Original Medicare.
· The vast majority of providers nationwide that don’t participate in our Medicare Advantage network agree to provide care for our Medicare Advantage Regional PPO and group National PPO members.
· For additional information about our Group Retiree plan as well as information on how to find a provider in their area, UnitedHealthcare members should go to www.retiree.uhc.com.United Health Care to 7NEWS