GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Construction will begin soon to repave a portion of Interstate 85 between Spartanburg and Greenville.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said construction will begin the evening of September 17 and continue through late November.

Southbound lanes of I-85 will be repaved from Highway 14 (Exit 56) to Pelham Road (Exit 54).

SCDOT said drivers can expect lane closures and delays due to the work. They said all work will be taking place during nighttime hours.

Work will be completed in stages including removal of pavement, buildup, and final paving.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution when driving through the construction zone.