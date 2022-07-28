GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — The Carolina Foothills Dog Show Cluster features more than a hundred dog breeds that will be judged over several days in Greenville.

The free event, held between July 28 and 31, is among the largest on the East Coast with an average entry of about 2,000 dogs each day, according to a press release from the organizations promoting the event, Piedmont Kennel Club and Greenville Kennel Club.

Each day of the event will feature a new contest.

“If you are interested in seeing the most breeds in the shortest time, it’s best to attend the group judging, where you will see the Best-of-Breed winner of each breed in that group,” according to the press release.

The schedule shows when group judging begins and the order of group judging.

“With over 150 breeds represented, there will many breeds that you are familiar with, but many more that you have probably never heard of nor seen,” according to the press release.