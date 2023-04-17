GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Peace Center announced the lineup Monday for their upcoming 2023-2024 Broadway season.

The season features 10 shows from September 2023 through June 2024.

“Most of the shows have never played at the Peace Center so even our most loyal Broadway season subscribers will be thrilled with this incredible lineup,” said Megan Riegel, Peace Center president and CEO.

Season tickets are on sale now while individual show tickets will go on sale in August.

Here is the full lineup:

MJ The Musical: Myles Frost as Michael Jackson. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

MJ the Musical

September 19-24, 2023

The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to the Peace Center as MJ, the multi-Tony Award winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Funny Girl

October 31-November 5, 2023

The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

The Wiz

November 21-26, 2023

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic

score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping ‘70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Audiences get to enjoy the epic

grooves of such beloved, timeless hits as “Ease on Down the Road,” which became the show’s

break-out single, and the bona fide classic “Home” in this spectacular revival.

Rosalie Craig (Bobbie), George Blagden (PJ), in the 2018 London cast of COMPANY by Brinkhoff Mogenburg

Company

January 23-28, 2024

Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, COMPANY “strikes like a

lightning bolt. It’s brilliantly conceived and funny as hell” (Variety). This revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s groundbreaking musical comedy is boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious. It’s Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking why isn’t she married, why can’t she find the right man, and isn’t it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy.

Todd Almond and the Cast of Girl From The North Country on Broadway (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Girl from the North Country

February 6-11, 2024

The Tony Award-winning new musical that the Chicago Tribune declares is “a Broadway revelation!” The show reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like a Rolling Stone.” It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful’ production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

Naomi Rodgers performing “Proud Mary” as ‘Tina Turner’ and the cast of the North American touring production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL. (Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade, 2022)

Tina the Musical

March 19-24, 2024

There is only one. Her voice is undeniable. Her fire is unstoppable. Her triumph is unlike any other. An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring

journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the

pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send

audiences soaring to the rafters.

Back row (L–R): Michael Kostroff as Professor Plum, John Treacy Egan as Colonel Mustard, and Alex Mandell as Mr. Green; front row (L–R): Sarah Hollis as Miss Scarlet, Donna English as Mrs. White, and Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Peacock. Courtesy of Paper Mill Playhouse. (Photo by Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade)

Clue

April 16-21, 2024

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel

Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired

by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of

laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Peter Pan

April 23-28, 2024

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is

now being brought back to life in a new production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price

with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse. The adventure begins when

PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling

children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are

taken on a magical journey they will never forget.

Rob McClure (Daniel Hillard as Euphegenia Doubtfire) in the Original Broadway Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire. (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Mrs. Doubtfire

May 7-12, 2024

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Greenville in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune –– one that proves we’re better together.

MAMMA MIA! London 2021-2022 cast by Brinkhoff/Mögenburg

Mamma Mia

June 4-9, 2024

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.