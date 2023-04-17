GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Peace Center announced the lineup Monday for their upcoming 2023-2024 Broadway season.
The season features 10 shows from September 2023 through June 2024.
“Most of the shows have never played at the Peace Center so even our most loyal Broadway season subscribers will be thrilled with this incredible lineup,” said Megan Riegel, Peace Center president and CEO.
Season tickets are on sale now while individual show tickets will go on sale in August.
Here is the full lineup:
MJ the Musical
September 19-24, 2023
The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to the Peace Center as MJ, the multi-Tony Award winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.
Funny Girl
October 31-November 5, 2023
The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.
The Wiz
November 21-26, 2023
This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic
score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping ‘70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Audiences get to enjoy the epic
grooves of such beloved, timeless hits as “Ease on Down the Road,” which became the show’s
break-out single, and the bona fide classic “Home” in this spectacular revival.
Company
January 23-28, 2024
Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, COMPANY “strikes like a
lightning bolt. It’s brilliantly conceived and funny as hell” (Variety). This revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s groundbreaking musical comedy is boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious. It’s Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking why isn’t she married, why can’t she find the right man, and isn’t it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy.
Girl from the North Country
February 6-11, 2024
The Tony Award-winning new musical that the Chicago Tribune declares is “a Broadway revelation!” The show reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like a Rolling Stone.” It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful’ production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.
Tina the Musical
March 19-24, 2024
There is only one. Her voice is undeniable. Her fire is unstoppable. Her triumph is unlike any other. An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring
journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the
pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send
audiences soaring to the rafters.
Clue
April 16-21, 2024
Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel
Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired
by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of
laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.
Peter Pan
April 23-28, 2024
This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is
now being brought back to life in a new production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price
with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse. The adventure begins when
PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling
children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are
taken on a magical journey they will never forget.
Mrs. Doubtfire
May 7-12, 2024
Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Greenville in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune –– one that proves we’re better together.
Mamma Mia
June 4-9, 2024
A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.