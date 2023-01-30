GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Peace Center in Greenville has had an astounding economic impact of just over $1 billion for South Carolina.

An economic impact study conducted by the University of South Carolina Moore School of Business showed that in 2023 alone, the Peace Center is expected to contribute $122.2 million to the local Greenville County economy.

This represents the cumulative total of the Peace Center’s current annual impact of $80.6 million and an added impact of $41.6 million from the expansion project underway on the performing arts center’s 6-acre campus in downtown Greenville.

“The Peace Center was established to be a hub for the performing arts and to improve the quality of life in the region,” said Peace Center CEO Megan Riegel. “The results of this study help prove just how valuable the performing arts are to our community and state.”

By 2029, the expansion is projected to increase the Peace Center’s total cumulative economic impact to $1.5 billion in Greenville County and $1.7 billion statewide.