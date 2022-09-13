GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) – The Peace Center in downtown Greenville held a press conference Tuesday morning to reveal what it calls its “biggest announcement in decades.”



Peace Center President & CEO Megan Riegel revealed their longstanding strategic vision: AMP: A Music Project. The project includes a 10-venue entertainment campus that they expect to be fully implemented by 2030.

It includes The Mockingbird, a 250-capacity listening lounge, an Artist Dorm to be utilized by artists performing at any Peace Center venue, The Studio, a professional podcast and recording studio used by the Peace Center to produce original programs and content, Coach Music Factory, a 1300-capacity, three-tiered, flat floor music club, and the Riverwalk and Public Gardens.



The Peace Center estimates the AMP to cost $36 million.