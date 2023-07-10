SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Spartanburg County.

The grand opening will be on July 22 at noon.

The dessert shop will be located at 98 Southport Road. It will offer 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, and cinnamon rolls.

It will be open Sunday from noon to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

This is the fourth store in South Carolina with 20 more n the way, including one in Greenville.

There are five already open in North Carolina with 18 additional stores coming soon, including one in Asheville.