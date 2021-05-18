Peacock spotted roaming around Duncan Park in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — It’s not every day in Spartanburg County that you see a peacock roaming around a residential neighborhood.

A video sent to us by Marlee Lacunza shows just that. Lacunza said she was on her way home from work Monday afternoon when she spotted the exotic bird wondering through the streets of a Duncan Park neighborhood.

“I was just driving, cruising and I was like ‘Oh my God! What? Is that a peacock?’ Of course I’ve seen one before but I know they’re not native to South Carolina,” Lacunza said.

Spartanburg Animal Control received several calls from residents about the peacock and initially couldn’t locate it. But officers found the colorful fowl in the woods on Carolyn Drive on Tuesday afternoon, but they were unsuccessful with their mission to capture the peacock.

Many neighbors said they haven’t seen the peacock, but the Duncan Park community is tucked away in a wooded area so they’re used to seeing native wild animals.

“In the daytime we see squirrels and hawks. At night time see a few foxes, a lot of deer, raccoons, and I just chased a black snake off my property,” Boyd Meetz, a Duncan Park resident, said.

Peacocks are social birds but can get territorial and aggressive, so it’s best not to approach the peacock if you spot it and instead call Animal Control.