GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Peals and Pumps hosted an event Tuesday evening to raise awareness for breast health and breast cancer.

During the event put on by Bon Secours St. Francis Foundation, guests got to visit vendor booths, eat dinner, and watch an inspirational program.

That program contained a fashion show that only breast cancer survivors were able to participate in.

All the money raised at the event will benefit the Pealie Harris Center for Breast Health.

7NEWS’ Diane Lee and Christy Henderson emceed the event.