Pedestrian bridge at Lake Conestee Nature Preserve reopens after truck crash

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(From: Lake Conestee Nature Preserve)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A pedestrian bridge over the Reedy River at the Lake Conestee Nature Preserve has reopened after it was damaged by a pickup truck.

The Lake Conestee Nature Preserve posted a photograph to Facebook showing a pickup truck which had crashed through the railing along the bridge.

The park said the bridge was assessed and found to be secure.

A temporary railing was installed and the bridge has now been reopened.

Officials say that the ramp to Sparkleberry Island will remain closed.

