ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run which critically injured a pedestrian early Friday morning in Asheville.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. along Patton Avenue, according to Asheville Police.

Investigators said a pedestrian was walking with a bicycle when they were hit. The victim was taken to Mission Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Asheville Police said they believe a red 2014-2016 Kia Soul was responsible for the crash.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.