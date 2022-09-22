GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday after being hit by a car in Greenwood County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the pedestrian was hit by a Toyota sedan at 7:15 a.m. on September 15.

Troopers said the 2006 Toyota sedan was traveling south on SC-10 and hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Manuel Torres III, was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office was notified Wednesday that Torres had died from his injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.