MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – Police say a man who was hit by a car in Marion in early November has died from his injuries.

According to the Marion Police Department, the crash happened around on Leach Street at 6:47 p.m. on November 8.

Investigators said a car was headed eastbound on Leach Street when it struck a man who was walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as 47-year-old Noah Hughes of Marion, was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville for his injuries.

Hughes was eventually taken off life support and died from his injuries on December 2.

Marion Police said the case has been turned over to the McDowell County District Attorney’s Office but no charges have been filed at this time.