Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Spartanburg, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police say one person has died after they were hit by two vehicles along Camelot Drive in Spartanburg, Monday evening.

According to Spartanburg Police, a pedestrian was attempting to cross Camelot Drive near Windy Rush Road around 6:40pm when he was hit by a vehicle traveling south.

Police said the victim was immediately hit by a second vehicle headed in the opposite direction.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he later died.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Spartanburg Police said neither driver was hurt in the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.