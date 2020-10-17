Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on Clemson Blvd. in Anderson Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by two separate vehicles along Clemson Boulevard Friday night.

The crash happened shortly before 10:00pm on Clemson Boulevard near Station Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a vehicle headed eastbound on Clemson Boulevard was attempting to stop to avoid hitting the pedestrian when a pickup truck swerved to avoid that vehicle and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was then struck by another vehicle traveling westbound, Highway Patrol said.

Neither driver was hurt in the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories