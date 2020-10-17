Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on Clemson Blvd. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by two separate vehicles along Clemson Boulevard Friday night.

The crash happened shortly before 10:00pm on Clemson Boulevard near Station Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a vehicle headed eastbound on Clemson Boulevard was attempting to stop to avoid hitting the pedestrian when a pickup truck swerved to avoid that vehicle and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was then struck by another vehicle traveling westbound, Highway Patrol said.

Neither driver was hurt in the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.