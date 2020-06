GREENVILLE COUNTY (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by an SUV in Greenville County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. on Anderson Road near East Wilburn Avenue.

Troopers said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the street and was hit by the SUV.

Troopers also add that the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This incident remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.