Pedestrian dies after being hit by trailer in Greenville Co.

Gate seen along Montebello Drive in Greenville County, October 18, 2021

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Monday afternoon after being hit by a trailer pulled by a pickup truck in a Greenville County neighborhood.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Montebello Drive near Dolce Vita Court around 1:30 p.m.

Highway Patrol said a pickup truck was driving north on Montebello Drive when the passenger got out and was hit by the trailer.

The passenger was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they died from their injuries.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

