SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after being hit by a pickup truck Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Church Street and Marion Avenue.

Spartanburg Police said a pedestrian crossing South Church Street was hit by a pickup truck which had just turned out of a convenience store.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt in the crash.