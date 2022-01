SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died days after being hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened Sunday at the intersection of W. Saint John Street and N. Forest Street.

On Tuesday, Charles Edward Henson, 58, of Greer, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.