Pedestrian dies after crash along Peachtree Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after a crash along Peachtree Road Monday night in northern Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Peachtree Road near Anderson Road shortly after 8:30pm.

Troopers said the pedestrian was between a pickup truck and an ATV which was being towed by the truck when another vehicle struck the ATV. Highway Patrol said the ATV then struck the pedestrian and the pickup truck.

There was nobody inside the pickup truck at the time of the crash.

Highway Patrol said the other driver was not hurt.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.