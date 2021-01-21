Pedestrian dies after crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after they were hit by a vehicle along Miller Road in Greenwood County Thursday evening.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened shortly after 6:00pm on Miller Road near Hodges.

The coroner said the victim was talking in the northbound lane when they were struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. The victim died at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.