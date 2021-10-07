Pedestrian dies after crash in Marion

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

MARION, NC (WSPA) – A pedestrian died after she was hit by a car Wednesday night in Marion.

According to the Marion Police Department, the crash happened just after 9:30pm on East Court Street near Yancey Street.

Officers said 45-year-old Catherine Renn was walking in the roadway when she was hit by a Jeep. Renn died from her injuries in the crash while the driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

Marion Police said Renn was wearing dark clothing and that heavy rain was a contributing factor in the crash.

McDowell County EMS, McDowell County Rescue Squad, and the Marion Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store