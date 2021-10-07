Pedestrian dies after crash in Marion

MARION, NC (WSPA) – A pedestrian died after she was hit by a car Wednesday night in Marion.

According to the Marion Police Department, the crash happened just after 9:30pm on East Court Street near Yancey Street.

Officers said 45-year-old Catherine Renn was walking in the roadway when she was hit by a Jeep. Renn died from her injuries in the crash while the driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

Marion Police said Renn was wearing dark clothing and that heavy rain was a contributing factor in the crash.

McDowell County EMS, McDowell County Rescue Squad, and the Marion Fire Department also responded to the crash.